MEA Secretary Sibi George countered criticism on press freedom in India, stating people misunderstand the country by reading reports from 'ignorant NGOs'. He highlighted the nation's vast media scale and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

MEA Secretary Hits Back at Criticism

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (local time), while responding to a question on press freedom and human rights in India, highlighted the scale and diversity of the country's media landscape, stating that many people misunderstand India after reading reports published by "ignorant NGOs".

Addressing a press conference here, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George engaged in a tense exchange with a journalist and underscored the extensive reach of India's media ecosystem. "You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions," he said.

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'Constitution Guarantees Rights of People'

The MEA Secretary (West) said India's Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and provides legal remedies in cases of rights violations. Highlighting India's democratic values, he said the country ensured equal voting rights for women from the time of independence. George further stated that India believes in equality and human rights, adding that the right to vote and change governments remains the strongest example of democratic freedom. He said, "We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have, you know, we have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote for our women. We together, we won the freedom together and they won itself. Many countries I know, the voting right for women came after several decades after India gave that freedom. You know, this, because we believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that." (ANI)