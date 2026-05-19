During a tense press conference in Oslo, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George defended India's democracy and human rights record, citing the Constitution, voting rights for women, and a vibrant media landscape in response to a journalist's questions.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday defended India's democratic framework, constitutional values, diversity and human rights record while responding to questions raised by a journalist in Oslo on issues raising concerns on press freedom and human rights in India amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway.

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While addressing reporters here, a journalist repeatedly demanded an answer from the MEA officials over why 'India should be trusted', leading to a tense exchange of words between MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and a reporter from Norway.

MEA Defends India's Democratic Credentials

The MEA Secretary (West) said India's Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and provides legal remedies in cases of rights violations. Highlighting India's democratic values, he said the country ensured equal voting rights for women from the time of independence.

George further stated that India believes in equality and human rights, adding that the right to vote and change governments remains the strongest example of democratic freedom. "We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have, you know, we have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote for our women. We together, we won the freedom together and they won itself. Many countries I know, the voting right for women came after several decades after India gave that freedom. You know, this, because we believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that," said Sibi George.

While answering the question, the MEA Secretary (West) repeatedly requested not to be interrupted while he answers, adding, "Let me answer the question, please don't interrupt me. You asked a question--this is my press conference. You asked why should a country trust India, let me answer that question."

Vibrant Media Landscape

Referring to the scale and diversity of India's media landscape, George said the country has a vibrant and highly active press ecosystem operating in multiple languages. Stressing that India's scale and diversity are often misunderstood, and said, "You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding."

'India Plays by the Book'

Emphasising India's adherence to legal norms and international standards, he added, "India is a country which believes in the rule of law. We have always been following rules wherever it is. We play by the book. That is India's reputation."

Responding to a question on why the world should trust India, Sibi George referred to the country's role during global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted India's civilisational legacy. George also cited India's contributions to mathematics, culture and global heritage. He said, "You look around and you see an India connect everywhere in the world. India has the numbers you see on your phones--it originated in India. Shoonya, zero, originated in India. Chess originated in India. So we are proud of that civilisation. Yoga, which the world admires today, originated in India. India had epics and books." (ANI)