    Eid 2024: From early salary to extended leave, how Dubai will celebrate Eid ul Adha this year

    For the first time, UAE residents can pre-order sacrificial animals through platforms like Careem and noon Minutes, with delivery of the meat directly to their doorsteps. The costs for these services range from Rs 9,000 to Rs 49,000 (Dh400-Dh2150).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Ahead of Eid 2024, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced that government employees will receive their June salaries early. According to reports, the salaries will be credited on June 13, just before Eid ul Adha.

    United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents will enjoy up to five days off for Eid Al Adha, depending on the Moon sighting, allowing them to celebrate the festival with their families.

    For the first time, UAE residents can pre-order sacrificial animals through platforms like Careem and noon Minutes, with delivery of the meat directly to their doorsteps. The costs for these services range from Rs 9,000 to Rs 49,000 (Dh400-Dh2150).

    "The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are pleased to see such strong demand for our offering," said Hussein Heiba, commercial lead at noon Minutes. "Customers can place an order up until two days before Eid Al Adha."

    Nearly one million residents have utilized the Eid Al Adha section on the noon Minutes app. Careem has partnered with Dhabayeh Al Emarat for the service. Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem said, "Many individuals often face challenges in finding suitable vendors to perform this important ritual, and we're happy to simplify this process for our customers."

    Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. The meat from the sacrificed animal is typically distributed among family, friends, and those in need.

    In India, Eid ul Adha is commonly known as Bakrid, where a goat (bakra) is sacrificed. Eid 2024 is estimated to be celebrated on June 17.

