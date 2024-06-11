Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda

A police complaint has been filed against Darshan along with 10 others, all of whom have been arrested. Darshan was reportedly in Mysuru for the shoot of his upcoming project, "The Devil," when he was detained.

Popular Kannada actor Darshan was on Tuesday (June 11) arrested in Mysuru in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to media reports, the incident involved Darshan, who was reportedly connected to the victim through actress Pavithra Gowda.

Renuka Swamy, a resident of Chitradurga in Karnataka, had allegedly sent inappropriate messages and posted indecent comments on social media targeting actress Pavithra Gowda, who is known to be close to Darshan and rumored to be in a relationship with him.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case

On June 9, Renuka was found dead, a day after he was reportedly murdered on June 8. Initial investigations suggested suicide, but further probing revealed it was a case of murder.

Police investigations have pointed to Darshan as the mastermind behind the murder. Reports indicate that Renuka was killed based on instructions allegedly given by Darshan. It is said that Renuka was murdered in front of Darshan after being attacked with weapons in the garage of Darshan's close aide, Vinay, in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Her body was subsequently disposed of in a drain.

Darshan is the son of veteran Kannada actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas and made his acting debut in 2001 with the film "Majestic." He has since starred in several notable films including "Kaatera," "Garadi," "Kranti," "Roberrt," "Inspector Vikram," "Chakravarthy," "Tarak," and "Nagarahavu."

