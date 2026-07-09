In Australia, PM Modi hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as a demonstration of India's defence prowess, asserting that strikes on terror hubs had global echoes. He said the decisive action made Indians worldwide proud of the country's capabilities.

India's Rise as a Manufacturing Power PM Modi further said India's rise as a manufacturing power has complemented its growing strategic strength, noting that the country's products are now reaching markets across the globe. "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.He highlighted how India is now home to more than 200,000 registered start-ups and that more than 4,000 new start-ups are being registered every month in India. "These sectors were opened to private entrepreneurship only a few years ago, and today, India's first private space start-up is set to launch a satellite on its own rocket very soon," he said.PM Modi further shared snippets from India's growth journey to the diaspora, highlighting key initiatives such as DigiLocker and the teleconsultation platform e-sanjeevani amongst other strides made in the last 12 years. 'Electrifying' Event Strengthens India-Australia Ties Shortly after the community event, PM Modi termed it "electrifying" in a post on X. Thank you Melbourne! Thank you Australia! Today was electrifying… pic.twitter.com/O83XPoScgb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026He thanked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for making the event more special and said on X, "The community programme in Melbourne was made even more special with the presence of PM Albanese. His speech was outstanding, reflecting his deep commitment to India-Australia friendship and the immense value he places on our partnership." The community programme in Melbourne was made even more special with the presence of PM Albanese. His speech was outstanding, reflecting his deep commitment to India-Australia friendship and the immense value he places on our partnership.@AlboMP pic.twitter.com/U0krUPZTGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday lauded the Indian diaspora as the "living bridge" between Australia and India, saying the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the community event welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne reflected the growing strength of the bilateral partnership between the two democracies.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia, which has seen major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the strength of India's defence prowess during Operation Sindoor, asserting that while the strikes destroyed terror hubs, the echoes were heard across the world. Addressing a community event in Australia during his ongoing three-day visit to the country, PM Modi said, "The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. When such a decisive strike was carried out against terror camps, did you feel pride or not?"Operation Sindoor was India's resolute response and reflected the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in action, which came in response to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities, with over 100 terrorists were killed in action.PM Modi further said India's rise as a manufacturing power has complemented its growing strategic strength, noting that the country's products are now reaching markets across the globe. "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.He highlighted how India is now home to more than 200,000 registered start-ups and that more than 4,000 new start-ups are being registered every month in India. "These sectors were opened to private entrepreneurship only a few years ago, and today, India's first private space start-up is set to launch a satellite on its own rocket very soon," he said.PM Modi further shared snippets from India's growth journey to the diaspora, highlighting key initiatives such as DigiLocker and the teleconsultation platform e-sanjeevani amongst other strides made in the last 12 years.Shortly after the community event, PM Modi termed it "electrifying" in a post on X. Thank you Melbourne! Thank you Australia! Today was electrifying… pic.twitter.com/O83XPoScgb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026He thanked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for making the event more special and said on X, "The community programme in Melbourne was made even more special with the presence of PM Albanese. His speech was outstanding, reflecting his deep commitment to India-Australia friendship and the immense value he places on our partnership." The community programme in Melbourne was made even more special with the presence of PM Albanese. His speech was outstanding, reflecting his deep commitment to India-Australia friendship and the immense value he places on our partnership.@AlboMP pic.twitter.com/U0krUPZTGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday lauded the Indian diaspora as the "living bridge" between Australia and India, saying the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the community event welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne reflected the growing strength of the bilateral partnership between the two democracies.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia, which has seen major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 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