Addressing the Indian community in Melbourne, PM Modi said India aims to be a top 3 economy, driven by the motto 'Grow more, achieve more'. He noted that India's 1.4 billion aspirations and vision of a developed nation fuel its progress.

India's aspiration to become one of the world's top three economies at the earliest is driven by the motto of "Grow more, achieve more," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing the Indian community in Melbourne as part of his three-day official visit to Australia.

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Addressing the Indian diaspora at the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event, the Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is progressing with the vision of becoming a developed nation, with every achievement inspiring the country to set even higher goals. He further noted that every milestone that India attains inspires it to pursue even greater ambitions, adding that the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people drive the nation's progress.

'Grow More, Achieve More' Motto Drives Economic Goals

"The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another--thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," PM Modi said.

"We aspire to become one of the world's top three economies as soon as possible, driven by the motto 'Grow more, achieve more'," the Prime Minister said, emphasising India's economic ambitions.

Rapid Strides in Technology and Infrastructure

Advancements in Telecom

Highlighting the country's rapid strides in technology and infrastructure, the Prime Minister said India has emerged as the world's second-largest 5G market and is now working towards developing indigenous 6G technology.

"Today, India has become the world's second-largest 5G market. India is rapidly working on 'Made in India' 6G technology," he said.

Expansion of Urban and Rail Transport

PM Modi also pointed to the significant expansion of India's urban transport network, noting that metro rail services have grown substantially over the past decade.

"Over the past 12 years, the metro network has expanded to more than two dozen cities across India. Today, over 12.5 million people travel by metro in India daily. India possesses the third-largest metro network in the world," he added.

The Prime Minister further noted that the country is rapidly expanding its modern rail infrastructure through semi-high-speed services, including the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Vande Bharat trains.

"We are rapidly expanding semi-high-speed networks in India, such as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Vande Bharat," he said.

Strengthening India-Australia Partnership

The Prime Minister's remarks come as he addresses around 30,000 people at a community event, which is perhaps the largest such event to ever happen in Australia by any leader.

Ahead of his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, marking a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit from July 8 to July 10 culminated in 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.