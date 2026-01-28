External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the US next week to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, which aims to strengthen global cooperation on securing reliable critical mineral supply chains.

Critical Minerals Ministerial The US Department of State had said earlier this month that the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, to be held on February 4 by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.The State Department said in a post on X that the ministerial will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable, resilient critical mineral supply chains, which are essential to the US's economic and national security, technological leadership, and energy transition."On February 4, Secretary Rubio will welcome partners from across the globe to the State Department for the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains with our international partners is vital to America's economic and national security, technological leadership, and a resilient energy future," the State Department stated in its post. Finance Ministerial on Mineral Supply Chains US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened a high-level Finance Ministerial in Washington earlier this month to discuss ways to secure and diversify global supply chains for critical minerals, with a particular focus on rare-earth elements, amid growing concerns about supply vulnerabilities.According to a release by the US Department of the Treasury, the meeting brought together finance ministers and senior officials from key economies, including Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the United Kingdom. India was represented by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. US-India Defence Cooperation Meanwhile, a United States Congressional delegation led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Mike Rogers, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, held discussions with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, centred on strengthening defence cooperation under the recently concluded 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement.The meeting, held on January 27, featured wide-ranging discussions on deepening defence industry collaboration and advancing bilateral military ties, according to the Ministry of Defence."US Congressional Delegation led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Mike Rogers met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today. They had wide ranging discussions including the recently concluded 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement with emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of defence industry," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States next week, sources said on Wednesday.The US Department of State had said earlier this month that the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, to be held on February 4 by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.The State Department said in a post on X that the ministerial will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable, resilient critical mineral supply chains, which are essential to the US's economic and national security, technological leadership, and energy transition."On February 4, Secretary Rubio will welcome partners from across the globe to the State Department for the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains with our international partners is vital to America's economic and national security, technological leadership, and a resilient energy future," the State Department stated in its post.US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened a high-level Finance Ministerial in Washington earlier this month to discuss ways to secure and diversify global supply chains for critical minerals, with a particular focus on rare-earth elements, amid growing concerns about supply vulnerabilities.According to a release by the US Department of the Treasury, the meeting brought together finance ministers and senior officials from key economies, including Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the United Kingdom. India was represented by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.Meanwhile, a United States Congressional delegation led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Mike Rogers, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, held discussions with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, centred on strengthening defence cooperation under the recently concluded 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement.The meeting, held on January 27, featured wide-ranging discussions on deepening defence industry collaboration and advancing bilateral military ties, according to the Ministry of Defence."US Congressional Delegation led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Mike Rogers met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today. They had wide ranging discussions including the recently concluded 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement with emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of defence industry," the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source