Netherlands PM Dick Schoof arrived in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit, aiming to bolster bilateral ties. He joins other world leaders for the global AI conference, which runs from February 16-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam.

Prime Minister of Netherlands Dick Schoof arrived in India on Wednesday as the country hosts the seminal summit on artificial intelligence, bringing together leaders from across the world. PM Schoof was received by Minister Jitendra Singh upon arrival here in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that his participation would further deepen and strengthen the ties between India and Netherlands. "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister Mr. Dick Schoof of The Netherlands, @MinPres. He was received by Minister of State @DrJitendraSingh on arrival in New Delhi. PM Schoof will attend the India-AI Impact Summit; his participation will further deepen and strengthen India-Netherlands bilateral partnership."

Warm welcome to the Prime Minister Mr. Dick Schoof of The Netherlands, @MinPres. He was received by Minister of State @DrJitendraSingh on arrival in New Delhi. PM Schoof will attend the India-AI Impact Summit; his participation will further deepen and strengthen… pic.twitter.com/cQdkbQLyBX — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 18, 2026

World Leaders Gather for AI Summit

World leaders flock to New Delhi with the Global AI Impact Summit underway. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic; Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo; and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; and Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit is witnessing participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles: People, Planet, and Progress

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)