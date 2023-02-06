Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dutch expert 'predicted' Turkey earthquake 3 days ago!

    Turkey earthquake: Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who works for organisation Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) based in Netherlands had apparently predicted the quake on February 3, 2023, just three days ago. Know what he had said.

    Dutch expert predicted Turkey earthquake 3 days ago
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    A massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on Richter Scale jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday (February 6), destroying several buildings and leaving over 1000 dead.  The epicentre of the earthquake was located around 90 kilometres (60 miles) from the Syrian border, to the north of the city of Gaziantep.

    Gaziantep is located around 11 hours away from the Aegean Sea region, and 12 hours from Marmara, where an earthquake expert had predicted an earthquake, reported media.

    Another earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes southern Turkey, second within 24 hours

    According to reports, a Dutch researcher named Frank Hoogerbeets made a "prediction" regarding today's catastrophic earthquake on February 3, 2023. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon),”

    In response to the circulating prophesy, Hoogerberts has written: “As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb."

    Turkey-Syria earthquake toll tops 1300; rescue operations continue

    Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets works for organisation Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) based in Netherlands. SSGS describes itself as a research institute for monitoring geometry between celestial bodies related to seismic activity on Twitter. 

    Deadly 7.8 Turkey earthquake reminds the world of 1999 tremor

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
