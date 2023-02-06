Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes southern Turkey, second within 24 hours

    A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's Kahramanmaras province on Monday. This was the second quake in the past 24 hours. The tremors were also felt in several Syrian provinces. This came after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing over 1,300 people and injuring thousands others.

    Turkey Syria hit with another earthquake of 7 6 magnitude live updates gcw
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

     Hours after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, the Kahramanmaras province of Turkey was struck by another powerful 7.6 earthquake, according to the Turkish disaster service. According to the Syrian SANA news agency, fresh tremors were also reported in Damascus, Latakia, and other Syrian provinces. The second shallow quake hit at 1:24 pm local time, 4 km south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu.

    The extent of damage and loss of lives are yet to be confirmed following the second earthquake.

    This occurred after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which occurred early on Monday and struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killed over 1,200 people and injured thousands more. As search and rescue efforts proceeded, hundreds were still thought to be hidden beneath the wreckage, and the death toll was anticipated to increase.

    Also Read | Turkey-Syria earthquake toll tops 1300; rescue operations continue

    According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck early on Monday killed at least 912 people in Turkey. The earthquake killed at least 326 people in Syria. The earthquake, one of the worst tremors to hit the area in over a century, claimed more than 1,200 lives. 

    According to reports, hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble and the death toll is expected to rise even further as rescue operations continue in full swing across affected areas.

    Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999, when more than 17,000 people died --including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

    Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, a megalopolis of 16 million people filled with rickety homes.

    Also Read | Deadly 7.8 Turkey earthquake reminds the world of 1999 tremor

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
