Dutch city of Haarlem becomes world's first to ban meat ads due to climate concerns

This action is being taken in response to recent research indicating that the production and consumption of meat account for roughly one-third of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

A Dutch city has created history by becoming the first in the world to ban meat-related advertisements as part of a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. According to the BBC reports that the city of Haarlem has outlawed meat advertisements to reduce meat consumption and, in turn, carbon emissions.

Whether to impose the same ban on advertisements for sustainable meat is still up for debate with the local government.

Starting in 2024, the prohibition will be enforced in Haarlem, a city with a population of about 160,000 west of Amsterdam.

The Central Organization for Meat Sector has criticised the municipality for "going too far in telling people what's best for them" by removing advertisements from public screens, buses, and shelters.

According to The Guardian, Ziggy Klazes, a councillor from the Groen Links Party, stated, "We are not concerned with what people bake and roast in their own kitchens; if people wanted to continue eating meat, that's fine... We can't tell people about a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that contribute to it."

"Of course, many find the decision outrageous and patronising, but many also think it's fine."

According to United Nations data, cattle production accounts for more than 14 per cent of all human-made greenhouse gases. Lamb is the second worst offender after beef.

Dutch Professor Herman Broring warned that the ban could violate free speech laws and lead to legal action from distributors.

Commercials for the aviation and fossil fuel industries have already been banned in Amsterdam and The Hague.



