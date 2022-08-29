Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans animal killing, sale of meat on August 31

The circular also extends to ban animal slaughter. This has been a frequent practice of the municipal authority for the past few years. Previously the sale of meat was banned on Ganesha Chaturthi and Martyrs Day.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a circular on Monday mentioning complete ban on meat ban and killings of animals in the city on August 31st, Wednesday in view of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru.

Earlier the BBMP had issued a complete ban on meat selling on Krishna Janmashtami which was On August 19, when the Joint Director (Animal Welfare), BBMP, issued a circular prohibiting the slaughter and sale of animals for human consumption. On the occasion of Janmashtami, the BBMP has also mandated the closing of abattoirs and slaughterhouses throughout the city.

Also read: Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

Earlier this year, the BBMP had ordered a complete ban on meat sale across Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The BBMP's animal advisory division had issued a circular to this effect on February 22.

The circular also extends to ban animal slaughter. This has been a frequent practice of the municipal authority for the past few years. Previously the sale of meat was banned on Ganesha Chaturthi and Martyrs Day.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today

In 2021 too, the Bengaluru civic agency had banned animal slaughter and sale of meat in the city on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The BBMP had restricted the Ganesha Pooja celebrations in the city in public places to three days from September 10 as opposed to the Karnataka government's order which allowed five days' of festivities in districts where the Test Positivity Rate is less than two per cent.