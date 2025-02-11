Dubai: World's highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa listed for $51 million

A stunning 21,000-square-foot duplex penthouse in the Burj Khalifa, the highest residence in the world, is now available for $51 million.

A remarkable opportunity has arisen in the world of luxury real estate— the highest residence on the planet, a breathtaking 21,000-square-foot duplex penthouse in the iconic Burj Khalifa, is now available for purchase at an astounding $51 million. Exclusively listed by Invest Dubai Real Estate, this exquisite penthouse epitomizes luxury and elegance, boasting unmatched panoramic views and exceptional architectural design.

Situated more than 1,300 feet above Dubai’s vibrant skyline, this exceptional full-floor duplex offers stunning 360-degree views of the city, the Arabian Gulf, and the vast desert landscape. Spanning 14,000 square feet on the main level and an additional 7,000 square feet on the upper level, it stands as the largest residence in Downtown Dubai. The penthouse boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a private swimming pool, and exclusive access to the tower’s only private lift.

Offered as a shell-and-core unit, this residence provides a blank slate for buyers to design their ideal home. With ample space for grand entertaining, opulent bedrooms, and bespoke amenities, it allows for limitless customization and personalization.

Invest Dubai Real Estate, the exclusive listing agent, specializes in off-market luxury properties, serving an elite clientele that includes global investors, royalty, and high-net-worth individuals. Renowned for curating some of the most exclusive and desirable real estate, the firm presents this penthouse as a rare opportunity for those seeking an unparalleled lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

Dubai’s luxury real estate market remains a magnet for global investors, driven by rising demand for ultra-premium properties amid increasing wealth migration, tax benefits, and a growing population of high-net-worth individuals.

More than just a residence, this penthouse offers an exceptional combination of privacy, security, and top-tier amenities. Residents will have exclusive access to a private lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, serene Japanese gardens, a luxury spa, fine dining establishments, and 24-hour dedicated concierge services—all within one of the world’s most prestigious addresses.

