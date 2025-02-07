Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Dubai’s economy continued its upward trajectory, with GDP rising by 3.1% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching Dh339.4 billion. The wholesale and retail trade sector, the largest contributor, grew by 2.9% to Dh83.12 billion.

Dubai's economy maintained its strong growth momentum, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increasing by 3.1% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching Dh339.4 billion. This growth reflects notable progress across various key sectors. The wholesale and retail trade sector, the largest contributor by value, grew by 2.9% in the first three quarters of 2024, reaching Dh83.12 billion.

The transportation and storage sector experienced robust growth of 5.3%, reaching Dh42.135 billion, while the financial and insurance sector expanded by 4.5%, totaling Dh39.439 billion.

Other key sectors also demonstrated positive growth, with Information and Communications rising by 4.1%, the accommodation and food services sector increasing by 3.7%, and the manufacturing sector recording a 2.3% growth.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), emphasized that Dubai's strong economic performance in the first nine months of 2024 showcases the city's resilience, commitment to innovation-led growth, and the effective implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The transportation and storage sector grew by 5.3% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching Dh42.135 billion. It accounted for 12.4% of Dubai's GDP and contributed 20.8% to the overall economic growth during this period.

This sector includes various activities such as land and water transport for passengers and goods, storage and handling services, mail operations, and air transport. Among these, air transport emerged as the dominant contributor, driven by increased demand for national carriers' services throughout 2024.

The sector increased its share of Dubai’s GDP to 4.7% in the first nine months of 2024, up from 4.6% during the same period in 2023. It recorded a growth of 4.1%, reaching Dh15.863 billion and contributing 6% to the emirate’s overall economic expansion.

This strong performance underscores Dubai’s commitment to becoming a global leader in the future economy, driven by emerging technologies. It aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which focuses on enhancing economic productivity through digital solutions.

This sector grew by 3.7%, reaching Dh11.538 billion, contributing 3.4% to Dubai’s GDP and accounting for 4.1% of overall economic growth.

The sector's expansion highlights the successful collaboration between public and private entities, along with strong local and international partnerships. These efforts have reinforced Dubai’s status as a premier global tourism hub and advanced its goal of becoming the world's most attractive destination for international visitors.

This sector's value rose to Dh11.203 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, up from Dh10.883 billion in the same period last year, reflecting a 2.9% growth. It contributed 3.3% to Dubai’s GDP and accounted for 3.1% of the emirate’s total economic growth.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector expanded by 2.3%, reaching Dh28.338 billion in the first nine months of 2024, compared to Dh27.699 billion in 2023. It contributed 8.4% to Dubai’s GDP and accounted for 6.2% of the emirate’s overall economic growth.

