Dubai's 'Airport City' to generate thousands of jobs with new terminal expansion

Dubai South is poised for rapid population growth over the next two to three years as the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport takes shape.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Dubai South is expected to witness a significant rise in population over the next two to three years as the emirate's new airport terminal progresses, according to a senior official. Currently accommodating around 25,000 residents, the master development’s residential district is projected to house over one million people once the airport becomes operational.

The Dh128-billion passenger terminal at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) is set to take over the operations of the existing Dubai airport within the next decade. To support this growth, Dubai is developing an aerotropolis—an airport city—designed to meet the rising demand. According to Khaleej Times, Dubai South is already one of the top five most sought-after areas for new developments in the emirate.

“The announcement of the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport last year has further amplified demand for properties in Dubai South,” Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, told Khaleej Times. 

Covering 145 square kilometers, Dubai South is the emirate’s largest master development, designed to cater to the aviation and logistics sectors while also featuring mixed-use and residential communities.

With its ecosystem offering up to 500,000 job opportunities, it will have a “multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea”, according to its website.

Once the new airport is fully operational, Al Kindi anticipates that the development will become a 'key hub' for future growth and expansion.

“There is no doubt that the completion of the airport will significantly increase the employment opportunities in Dubai South area and act as a catalyst for new properties, offices, retail, hospitals and other social infrastructure.”

“Since its establishment, the company has successfully launched numerous projects that garnered significant interest, achieving complete sell-outs. These projects include The Pulse Apartments, The Pulse Villas, The Pulse Beachfront, South Bay, South Living, and Sakany,” said Al Kindi.

The first phase of The Pulse Beachfront, consisting of 288 units, has been recently completed. The developer remains on schedule to deliver an additional 500 units across other phases of the project by the end of the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, another development, South Living, has been completely sold out, and construction is now underway. Additionally, a partnership with BT Properties, Asia’s largest private property developer, will facilitate the creation of a gated master community within Dubai South’s Golf District.

