    Dubai floods: Video of cat saved after being found clinging to car door amidst rainfall moves internet (WATCH)

    Dubai found itself in disarray as torrential rain transformed its streets into rivers. Giant highways, usually bustling with traffic, were brought to a standstill as floodwaters surged, leaving commuters stranded and airport passengers urged to steer clear of the chaos.

    Dubai floods: Video of cat saved after being found clinging to car door amidst rainfall moves internet (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    In a remarkable tale of survival amidst Dubai's unprecedented rainfall, a heartwarming rescue unfolded as floodwaters inundated the city's streets, causing chaos and disruption. In the deluge, a cat was found clinging to the door of a submerged car, sparking a daring rescue operation that captured the attention of onlookers and social media users worldwide.

    Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH)

    Earlier today, a viral video captured the magnitude of the deluge as floodwaters inundated the arid landscape, with a stunning drone footage showcasing the surreal scene. Shared across social media platforms, the video quickly garnered over 193k views, drawing attention to the unprecedented weather event.

    The intense thunderstorms that swept through Dubai and other regions of the United Arab Emirates on April 16 unleashed havoc of unprecedented proportions. The deluge, equivalent to a year and a half's worth of rainfall for Dubai, overwhelmed the city's infrastructure, including major highways and even the futuristic driverless metro system.

    Indonesia volcano: Dramatic videos of lava spewing surface; evacuations, airport closure ordered (WATCH)

    The impact of the rainfall was felt across the city, with the Mall of the Emirates, one of the world's largest shopping complexes, bearing the brunt of the storm. Shoppers witnessed water cascading from the ceilings, leading to sections of the mall's roof collapsing under the weight of the relentless rain.

    As Dubai grapples with the aftermath of the record rains, stories of resilience and compassion emerge, epitomized by the heroic rescue of the stranded cat. Amidst the chaos, acts of bravery and kindness serve as beacons of hope in a city reeling from nature's fury.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
