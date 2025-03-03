Donald Trump's bold crypto move: How US Strategic Crypto Reserve could change markets

Trump's announcement triggered an immediate rally, with Bitcoin soaring 10% and Ethereum gaining nearly 13%. Other tokens like Cardano and Solana also recorded significant gains.

Donald Trump's bold crypto move: How US Strategic Crypto Reserve could change markets AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market entered March with a strong rally, recovering from its worst monthly drop since 2022. The surge followed former US President Donald Trump's renewed support for the establishment of a US Strategic Crypto Reserve, a move that sent shockwaves through the digital asset space.

Bitcoin, Ethereum lead market recovery

Bitcoin, which had suffered a 17.5% decline in February—its biggest monthly drop since June 2022—rebounded sharply following Trump's comments. On Truth Social, he detailed the cryptocurrencies he envisioned for the reserve, including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). In a follow-up post, he reaffirmed that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) would be at the core of the reserve, saying, "I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum."

Also read: Top stocks to watch today (March 3): Tata Motors, Paytm, M&M, NLC India in focus

Trump's announcement triggered an immediate rally, with Bitcoin soaring 10% and Ethereum gaining nearly 13%. Other tokens like Cardano and Solana also recorded significant gains.

What is the US Strategic Crypto Reserve?

The US Strategic Crypto Reserve is a proposed initiative where the US government would hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its financial reserves, similar to how it holds gold. While the concept is yet to be officially implemented, it is expected to serve as a hedge against inflation and financial instability.

Potential impact of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve

Market stability: A government-backed crypto reserve could help reduce market volatility and boost investor confidence.
Regulatory influence: Holding a stake in digital assets would give the US greater leverage over crypto regulations.
Global adoption: Other nations and institutions may follow suit, further legitimizing cryptocurrencies as mainstream financial assets.

Also read: 8th Pay Commission: Will govt employees receive DA hike, arrears before Holi? What we know so far

What's next for the crypto market?

Following Trump's endorsement, Bitcoin is now trading above $90,000, raising expectations of a possible rally towards the $100,000 mark. However, experts caution that while this move could accelerate mainstream crypto adoption, investors should watch for potential short-term pullbacks.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Zelensky to work with Europe for possible peace deal amid Trump row, allies pledge support dmn

Zelensky to work with Europe for possible peace deal amid Trump row, allies pledge support

we understand importance of america zelenskyy reaffirms ukraine gratitude to US amid trump criticism anr

'We understand America's importance...': Zelenskyy's video message after Trump's 'not thankful' charge (WATCH)

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown shk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA urges transportation of body

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA seeks repatriation

US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold shk

US State Secy Rubio announces USD 4 billion military aid to Israel, reversing Joe Biden's arms hold

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon