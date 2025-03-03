8th Pay Commission: Will govt employees receive DA hike, arrears before Holi? What we know so far

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026, but the government has not yet announced the exact date. Salary and DA are expected to increase significantly.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:29 AM IST

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. However, the central government has not yet released any information. After many discussions, the 8th Pay Commission is finally being implemented for employees.

budget 2025
article_image2

However, with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, salary amounts will increase. Some speculate that the 8th Pay Commission will take a while, starting in January 2027.

article_image3

The 6th Pay Commission was announced in June 2006, but implemented in October of that year. The 5th Pay Commission was approved in April 1994, but officially implemented in June.

article_image4

The 7th Pay Commission was announced on September 25, 2013, implemented Feb 28, 2014. Not only salaries, but central employees' DA will also increase significantly, experts say.

article_image5

If the DA increase is announced this month, the money could arrive with March salary. If an employee gets Rs 15,000 DA, it will increase to Rs 15,450, meaning Rs 450 more per month.

