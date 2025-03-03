Top stocks to watch today (March 3): Tata Motors, Paytm, M&M, NLC India in focus

India's leading automobile manufacturers are under the spotlight as market sluggishness continues to impact demand. While Maruti Suzuki reported modest growth in February sales, Hyundai and Tata Motors witnessed a decline.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

As the stock market opens for trading today, several key companies are expected to remain in focus due to recent developments. Here's a look at some of the top stocks to watch on March 3:

budget 2025
article_image2

Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki

India's leading automobile manufacturers are under the spotlight as market sluggishness continues to impact demand. While Maruti Suzuki reported modest growth in February sales, Hyundai and Tata Motors witnessed a decline. Investors will keep an eye on these auto stocks for any signs of recovery in the sector.

article_image3

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling approximately 1.5 million bottles of a generic ADHD drug from the US market following concerns raised by the US health regulator. The development may impact investor sentiment, making it a stock to monitor closely.

article_image4

One97 Communications (Paytm)

Paytm has been issued a show cause notice by the Directorate of Enforcement for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) between 2015 and 2019. The notice, related to the acquisition of subsidiaries Little Internet and Nearbuy India, involves transactions worth Rs 611.17 crore. The regulatory scrutiny could affect the company's stock movement.

article_image5

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has received a tax demand order of ₹138.53 crore from the Pune State Tax department for FY21. The dispute revolves around the classification of auto parts under different GST slabs. Investors will be watching for any response from the company.

article_image6

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

M&M reported strong auto sales in February 2025, with a 14.8% year-on-year increase to 83,702 units. Passenger vehicle sales rose 19%, and exports surged by 99%. The robust growth could drive positive sentiment for the stock.

article_image7

NTPC

State-run NTPC set a new record by generating 400 billion units (BU) of power in FY24-25 within just 335 days—surpassing last year's milestone. With an ambitious target of reaching 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, NTPC remains a key stock in the energy sector.

article_image8

NLC India

NLC India secured a Letter of Award from SJVN for a 200 MW wind power project at a tariff of Rs 3.74 per kWh. This development strengthens its position in the renewable energy segment.

article_image9

Indian Overseas Bank

The bank faces a GST demand of Rs 699.52 crore, including penalties, for the Annual Scrutiny Assessment Year 2020-21. Investors will be watching for any impact on the bank's financials.

article_image10

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma has announced plans to introduce an experimental drug for obesity and type 2 diabetes in the next four to five years.

article_image11

Voltas

The company has completed the transfer of its 92% direct stake in Saudi Ensas Company for Rs 61.84 crore. Since the acquiring entity is a subsidiary, Voltas retains an economic interest, ensuring its continued presence in the Saudi market.

