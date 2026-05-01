US President Donald Trump was briefed by CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper on new plans for military strikes against Iran. The plans include a 'short and powerful' wave of strikes and an operation to 'take over' the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday received a briefing on new plans of strikes on Iran by the CENTCOM, Axios reported.

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Two US officials told Axios that the briefing by CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper and Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs lasted for around 45 minutes.

Details of the Military Plans

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Axios reported that the new possible military operations indicate US's willingness to exert a final blow to Iran amid the fragile ceasefire.

'Short and Powerful' Strikes

As per Axios, the briefing pertains to a plan prepared by the CENTCOM a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran likely including infrastructure targets to break the ice as the ceasefire has reached a stalemate".

Strait of Hormuz Takeover

Another plan is to 'take over' the Strait of Hormuz and open it to commercial shipping.

Securing Uranium Stockpile

The final aspect of the plan is a special forces operation to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Trump's Stance on Blockade and Negotiations

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump indicated that the blockade which is being used as a key tool to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme would continue. "The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told Axios.

According to Axios, Trump rejected Iran's proposal to first reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade before holding nuclear talks. Instead, he has insisted that Iran address US concerns before any easing of restrictions.

The report added that while Trump currently views the blockade as his primary leverage, he could consider military action if Iran does not agree to negotiations.

Iran's Hardline Position

Meanwhile, a study by Think Tank- Institute for the Study of War has pointed out that Tehran is unlikely to bend any further in its fresh proposals to the US on the Strait of Hormuz.

According to ISW, the hardline position advocated by IRGC boss Major General Ahmad Vahidi is now the dominating point of view in Tehran. (ANI)