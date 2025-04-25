Brandon Dale Biggs, who claimed to predict Trump's assassination attempt, now warns of a vision involving the next Pope and the Antichrist, coinciding with Pope Francis' death and the impending papal election.​

Brandon Dale Biggs, a self-proclaimed prophet and pastor from Oklahoma, who previously claimed to have predicted the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, has now issued a new, ominous prophecy. Biggs alleges that he received a divine vision depicting the next Pope standing alongside the Antichrist, signaling the onset of end-times tribulations.​

In this vision, Biggs describes observing a slender, white man dressed in traditional papal attire standing beside a darkly clothed figure he identifies as the Antichrist. The scene, set against the backdrop of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, included what he interprets as the "abomination of desolation," a biblical event where an idol is placed in the sacred temple, heralding a period of global suffering and persecution.​

Biggs connects this vision to a message he claims to have received from God at the beginning of 2025, stating that "judgment would begin in the house of the Lord," implying that significant figures within the church would pass away. He did not specify whether this included Pope Francis.​

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, after suffering a stroke. His funeral is scheduled for April 27, with numerous world leaders expected to attend. ​

Following the Pope's death, the process to elect his successor will commence. Among the frontrunners is Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State since 2013, who is considered a leading candidate to become the next Pope. ​

Biggs' previous claim to fame stems from a video posted in April 2024, where he described a vision of a bullet narrowly missing Trump's ear, causing damage to his eardrum. This description bears resemblance to the actual assassination attempt on Trump that occurred in July 2024. ​

While Biggs' prophecies have garnered attention, they are met with skepticism and lack verification from mainstream religious authorities. As the world watches the unfolding events in the Vatican, many remain cautious about drawing conclusions from such predictions.​