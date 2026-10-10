The 14th Dalai Lama lauded Indian-origin jurist Navi Pillay on her 2026 Nobel Peace Prize win. In a letter, he praised her lifelong work for human rights, her role as UN High Commissioner, and her efforts to address issues concerning Tibet.

Dalai Lama's Letter of Praise In a letter to Pillay, the Tibetan spiritual leader acknowledged her work in advancing human rights and called for continued efforts to build a better world. "You have devoted your life to the cause of people around the world who are denied their rights," the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter congratulating Pillay.Highlighting the importance of legal institutions and accountability, the Dalai Lama said, "I have long believed that a country governed by the rule of law, with an independent judiciary and a free press, is best placed to serve its own people and, in turn, the wider global community. Where the rule of law is absent, injustice and suffering inevitably follow."The Tibetan spiritual leader also acknowledged Pillay's efforts during her tenure as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, particularly her advocacy on issues concerning Tibet. "As a Tibetan, I deeply appreciate your efforts during your tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to call on China to address the underlying issues in Tibet," he wrote.Concluding his message, the Dalai Lama welcomed Pillay to the community of Nobel Peace Prize laureates and expressed hope for her continued contribution to global peace and justice. "I warmly welcome you to the community of Nobel Peace Laureates and look forward to your continued contribution to making the world a better place for us all," he said. Nobel Committee on Pillay's Courage and Integrity Pillay, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.In its announcement, the committee said Pillay had demonstrated exceptional courage and integrity in advancing a more comprehensive global legal order and had played a significant role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted. "The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year's laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted," the committee stated. A Pioneer in Law and Human Rights Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer who confronted structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion, the Nobel Committee said.Her career has included service as a judge on South Africa's High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She also served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.Pillay is currently a judge at the International Court of Justice in the case in which Myanmar stands accused of genocide.The committee also highlighted her contribution to strengthening international legal institutions and demonstrating how legal measures can help prevent war and violence.The Dalai Lama himself was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 in recognition of his efforts to promote peace. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The 14th Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated Indian-origin South African jurist and human rights pioneer Navanethem "Navi" Pillay on being awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, praising her lifelong efforts for people denied their rights and her contribution to promoting peace and international law.In a letter to Pillay, the Tibetan spiritual leader acknowledged her work in advancing human rights and called for continued efforts to build a better world. "You have devoted your life to the cause of people around the world who are denied their rights," the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter congratulating Pillay.Highlighting the importance of legal institutions and accountability, the Dalai Lama said, "I have long believed that a country governed by the rule of law, with an independent judiciary and a free press, is best placed to serve its own people and, in turn, the wider global community. Where the rule of law is absent, injustice and suffering inevitably follow."The Tibetan spiritual leader also acknowledged Pillay's efforts during her tenure as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, particularly her advocacy on issues concerning Tibet. "As a Tibetan, I deeply appreciate your efforts during your tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to call on China to address the underlying issues in Tibet," he wrote.Concluding his message, the Dalai Lama welcomed Pillay to the community of Nobel Peace Prize laureates and expressed hope for her continued contribution to global peace and justice. "I warmly welcome you to the community of Nobel Peace Laureates and look forward to your continued contribution to making the world a better place for us all," he said.Pillay, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.In its announcement, the committee said Pillay had demonstrated exceptional courage and integrity in advancing a more comprehensive global legal order and had played a significant role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted. "The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year's laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted," the committee stated.Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer who confronted structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion, the Nobel Committee said.Her career has included service as a judge on South Africa's High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She also served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.Pillay is currently a judge at the International Court of Justice in the case in which Myanmar stands accused of genocide.The committee also highlighted her contribution to strengthening international legal institutions and demonstrating how legal measures can help prevent war and violence.The Dalai Lama himself was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 in recognition of his efforts to promote peace. (ANI)