Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for using AI and modern tech to stand against 'bullying.' Separately, US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end 'very soon' and that a diesel deal with Russia would lower oil prices.

Pezeshkian: Iran Must Use AI to Stand Against 'Bullying'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Tehran must stand strong against "bullying and unfair treatment" and use modern technology like artificial intelligence to build up the country. According to Press TV, while speaking at the Seed and Plant Improvement Institute in Karaj during an event inaugurating the 2026–2027 agricultural year, Pezeshkian emphasised the importance of scientific and technological advancement.

“We must not bow our heads in the face of bullying and unfair treatment,” he stated, emphasising that modern innovation is crucial for boosting Iran's global scientific standing and industrial output.

Call for Technological Integration and Efficiency

Press TV reported that the president highlighted Iran's existing technical capabilities, particularly in assembly work and artificial intelligence, arguing that these resources must be utilised more effectively.

Addressing the audience, Pezeshkian questioned: “Our experts are among the best assemblers in the world; we have some of the best in artificial intelligence. Why should we not use the best technology?”

To ensure continuous improvement, he urged officials to conduct “a closer examination of existing methods to determine whether they deliver the best possible results.” He noted that rigorous evaluations would help pin down exact areas where implementing advanced tools could enhance performance.

Pezeshkian also placed significant emphasis on “improving how goods are produced and distributed,” critically examining current product standards and supply chain operations. He stressed that national strategy must address both primary production and the logistical channels that deliver items to consumers, asserting that “scientific progress should deliver practical results, including better agricultural output and higher-quality products.” Ultimately, Press TV noted, the Iranian president called for the integration of artificial intelligence and other high-tech solutions to refine production techniques, boost operational efficiency, and elevate the country's overall technological standard.

Trump Claims War with Iran 'Under Great Control'

Earlier on Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end "very soon", either through continued fighting or Tehran agreeing to sign an agreement on Washington's terms, while claiming that Russia was sending the United States millions of barrels of oil and oil prices were falling rapidly.

Speaking to a reporter on the sidelines of a campaign rally at the Oncenter in Syracuse, New York, Trump said the US had the conflict "under great control" and claimed that its military had neutralised Iran's naval and air capabilities.

"Well, today, it was just announced that Russia is sending us literally millions of barrels of oil, prices are coming down very rapidly of the oil. We’ve got the war under great control, we control the straits, our Navy is unbelievable, our military is unbelievable," Trump said.

He further claimed that Iran's Navy, Air Force, anti-aircraft systems and radar had been destroyed, adding that the country's leadership had been significantly weakened. "Iran... their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone, their radar is gone, ah, their leaders are wiped out. We knocked down two levels of their leaders, they have a whole different group," he said.

Trump added that the change in Iran's leadership had created difficulties for Washington in determining whom to engage with."It's one of our problems, we don't really know who to deal with anymore, but that's okay," he said, reiterating that the conflict would end soon. "It's going to end one way or the other very soon," Trump added.

Trump Touts Russia Diesel Deal

His statement comes as earlier on Friday (local time) Trump hailed the diesel deal with Russia as a "big deal", stating that the proposed supplies, along with what he described as US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would bring down diesel prices for Americans and the wider global market.

"Between our total control of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be comming down, in record numbers and fast !" Trump said. (ANI)