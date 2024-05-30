'Digital India leading the way': Now, PhonePe in Dubai sets Internet abuzz; stunning video goes viral (WATCH)

In a landmark move set to revolutionize the payment experience for Indian travellers, PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments service, has made its debut in the United Arab Emirates.

In a landmark move set to revolutionize the payment experience for Indian travellers, PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments service, has made its debut in the United Arab Emirates. This expansion is powered by a strategic collaboration between Mashreq’s NEOPAY and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), allowing Indian visitors to utilize Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for seamless transactions across a wide array of venues in the UAE.

To commemorate this significant milestone, PhonePe released a stunning promotional video showcasing its integration into the vibrant and luxurious cityscape of Dubai. The video also captures PhonePe's presence in Singapore and Sri Lanka. Apart from these countries, PhonePe has also made its presence felt in Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.

Ritesh Pai, CEO of International Payments at PhonePe, recently expressed his enthusiasm for the launch. He emphasized that this initiative not only highlights PhonePe's commitment to providing ease and convenience but also addresses the evolving needs of modern travellers.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY at Mashreq, commented on the recent launch, stating that it exemplifies their dedication to incorporating cutting-edge technology and innovation into their operations. He expressed delight in collaborating with PhonePe to offer a new, innovative payment solution for Indian travellers visiting the UAE.

Meanwhile, the video has captured the imagination of several netizens in India, with one user stating, "India's UPI money transfer app PHONE PE is now available in Dubai. This is what India has achieved in last 10 years under PM Modi's govt."

"Digital India is leading the path of digital world," said another user on X, formerly Twitter.

A third user stated, "Bharat's PhonePe is now in Dubai. India leading the path of digital world."

"UPI is a game changer in digital payments. World is adopting slowly and steadily. UPI and RuPay will overcome MasterCard, Visa and Amex one day," commented a fourth user.

Here's a look at how internet reacted to PhonePe's debut in Dubai:

Latest Videos