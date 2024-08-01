Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did WhatsApp co-founder assist Israel in killing Hamas' Haniyeh? Buzz grows over Yan Borysovych Koum's role

    The recent assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has sparked significant controversy, with speculation swirling around the possible involvement of Yan Borysovych Koum, the co-founder of WhatsApp.

    Did WhatsApp co-founder assist Israel in killing Hamas' Haniyeh? Buzz grows over Yan Borysovych Koum's role snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    The recent assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has sparked significant controversy, with speculation swirling around the possible involvement of Yan Borysovych Koum, the co-founder of WhatsApp. According to a user on X, Israeli intelligence utilized spyware embedded in WhatsApp to track Haniyeh’s location, leading to a missile strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Iran's capital Tehran.

    Also read: Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible

    Yan Borysovych Koum, a Ukrainian-American billionaire and former CEO of WhatsApp, has found himself at the center of this high-profile incident. Koum's company, WhatsApp, was allegedly used to deliver a message containing spyware to Haniyeh's phone. This action provided Israeli forces with precise information about the Hamas leader's whereabouts, facilitating the drone strike that led to his death.

    "Jewish billionaire Yan Borysovych Koum has been linked to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Using his company WhatsApp, Israeli intelligence installed spyware on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh phone via a WhatsApp message. The exact location of Ismail Haniyeh was then given and IDF used a drone to launch a missile strike," alleged the user on X. A similar claim was posted on Reddit as well.

    Did WhatsApp co-founder assist Israel in killing Hamas' Haniyeh? Buzz grows over Yan Borysovych Koum's role snt

    The assassination occurred in Tehran, where Haniyeh was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president. The killing has intensified regional tensions, prompting Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to reportedly order direct retaliation against Israel. This development comes amid a backdrop of escalating violence between Israel and Iran's regional allies, including Hamas.

    Iran has accused Israel of crossing a significant red line by carrying out the assassination on its soil. The incident has reportedly led to calls for a robust Iranian response, potentially involving coordinated attacks from multiple fronts including Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.

    The speculation about Koum's involvement highlights the growing scrutiny over the role of technology platforms in geopolitical conflicts. While there is no direct evidence linking Koum himself to the assassination, the use of WhatsApp's technology in this context has raised questions about the implications for privacy and security.

    "The Israelis are not only inciting war with Lebanon but now directly with Iran. These Israelis are despised by the real Jews and intent on starting WWIII," remarked one user on X in response to the speculations.

    Another added, "Seems like they’re using WhatsApp to keep tabs on us all. Next thing you know, they’ll be trying to control our shopping lists."

    A third user noted, "They're LITERALLY proving time and time again that they have the tech to target the "militants" They're after and still bomb civilians on top of killing prominent figure who wanted a ceasefire."

    Also read: Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: What Hamas chief's killing means for stability of region amidst Gaza war?

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible snt

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions AJR

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

    Israel strikes again? Top IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh assassinated in Syria's Damascus, claim reports snt

    Israel strikes again? Top IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh assassinated in Syria's Damascus, claim reports

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing snt

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing

    Iran Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination AJR

    Iran's Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 1: Price of 10gm INCREASES ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 1: Price of 10gm INCREASES

    Gauri to Twinkle: Bollywood wives and their successful business RKK

    Gauri to Twinkle: Bollywood wives and their successful business

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 1 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold again goes up; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 1: Rate of 8 gm gold again goes up; Check

    Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded vehicles damaged after heavy downpour vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded, vehicles damaged after heavy downpour

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-533 Aug 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-533 Aug 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon