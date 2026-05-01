Bangladesh summoned India's acting envoy to protest Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks about 'pushing back' 20 alleged illegal Bangladeshis. Dhaka called the statements 'counterproductive' and urged restraint to protect bilateral ties.

The Bangladesh government has summoned the acting Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pawan Badhe, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a formal protest regarding recent comments allegedly made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the diplomatic intervention followed remarks concerning the repatriation of individuals from the Indian state of Assam.

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The acting Indian envoy was summoned on Thursday afternoon, during which the protest was formally conveyed by Bangladeshi officials. During the proceedings, Dhaka voiced its concerns over the nature of recent public discourse and emphasised the necessity of "avoiding comments that might hurt bilateral ties."

Assam CM's Remarks Spark Diplomatic Friction

This diplomatic friction follows a statement made by Sarma on 26 April, in which he noted that 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and subsequently "pushed back to Bangladesh." In a post shared on the social media platform X, cited by media reports, the Chief Minister remarked, "Rude people don't understand soft language. We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night."

Bangladesh maintained that public statements of this nature are "counterproductive" and have the potential to strain the relationship between the two neighbouring nations. As noted by the Dhaka Tribune, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of "exercising restraint when addressing sensitive bilateral issues" to preserve the cooperative spirit between the two countries.

Navigating a Complex Bilateral Relationship

These developments occur at a time when the relationship between India and Bangladesh remains deeply intertwined, defined by a robust foundation of historical, cultural, and security cooperation originating from the 1971 Liberation War. While significant progress continues in the realms of trade and cross-border connectivity projects, the bilateral landscape is currently undergoing a strategic recalibration in 2026.

This shift follows recent political transitions in Dhaka, which have brought new dynamics to the forefront of the partnership. In addition to these political changes, the relationship is navigating complex challenges, including concerns regarding minority security and intermittent periods of strained diplomatic sentiment. Both nations continue to engage in high-level dialogue to manage these sensitivities while maintaining the core tenets of their long-standing alliance. (ANI)