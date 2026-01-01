A Dhaka court rejected the bail plea of journalist Anis Alamgir in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He remains in jail after his December arrest for allegedly conspiring to destabilise the state and inciting a banned organisation.

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail plea of journalist Anis Alamgir in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, bdnews24 reported. The order was passed on Thursday by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-1 Judge Md Alamgir, lawyer Taslima Jahan Popy confirmed. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court had earlier also refused to grant bail.

Details of the Case

Alamgir was taken to the Detective Branch (DB) office by police on December 14 for "questioning", bdnews24 reported. Later that night, Ariyan Ahmed, who identified himself as a member of an organisation called the "July Revolutionary Alliance," filed a case against Alamgir and three others, accusing them of "conspiring to destabilise the state and inciting a banned organisation". Following this, Alamgir was placed on a five-day remand on December 15 and sent to jail on December 20, where he continues to remain in custody.

Other Accused Named

The three other accused named in the case include actress Meher Afroz Shaon, fashion model Maria Kispotta, and television host Imtu Ratish.

Allegations in Complaint

According to the complaint, the accused were allegedly directly and indirectly involved in conspiracies aimed at destabilising the state. The complainant further claimed that since August 5 last year, the suspects have been active on social media platforms and television talk shows to revive a banned organisation and rehabilitate the Awami League. "These statements and online activities are inciting activists of banned organisations, including the Chhatra League and Jubo League, leading to anti-state conspiracies, violence and destruction of infrastructure," the complaint said, bdnews24 added.

Who is Anis Alamgir?

Bangladeshi journalist Anis Alamgir, known for covering the Iraq war from Baghdad. He is also a former President of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB), a journalists' organisation.

Calls for Release

Earlier in December 2025, Editors, reporters and human rights groups have expressed concern over the arrest of journalist Anis Alamgir and have asked the interim government for his immediate release. (ANI)