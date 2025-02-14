Elon Musk meets Narendra Modi, calls it an 'honour' in response to Prime Minister's X post

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and owner of X (previously Twitter), met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House in Washington DC, marking a significant moment in Modi's two-day visit to the United States. Musk, who was accompanied by his three young children, described the meeting as an "honour" in response to Modi's post on X.

Their conversation covered a range of topics, including technology, innovation, and India's growing presence in the global electric vehicle and space sectors. As a strong advocate for expanding Tesla's operations in India, Musk likely discussed potential collaborations and investments in the country.

Prior to meeting Musk, PM Modi had a busy day of high-profile engagements. His first meeting was with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, focusing on Indo-US strategic cooperation, and attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Modi also met with Tulsi Gabbard, the newly appointed US Director of National Intelligence, at Blair House. Notably, Gabbard had been sworn in by President Trump just hours before the meeting.

PM Modi also had a meeting with the US President Donald Trump, which was initiated by a warm hug by the leaders. They spoke on several key sectors, including defence.

PM Modi's visit to the US marks his first since President Trump's re-election. The bilateral meeting with Trump is expected to further strengthen Indo-US ties and explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.



