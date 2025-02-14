Elon Musk meets Narendra Modi, calls it an 'honour' in response to Prime Minister's X post

PM Modi meets Elon Musk, discussing Tesla's India expansion, and holds bilateral talks with President Trump, aiming to strengthen Indo-US ties.

Elon Musk meets Narendra Modi, calls it an 'honour' in response to Prime Minister's X post
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and owner of X (previously Twitter), met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House in Washington DC, marking a significant moment in Modi's two-day visit to the United States. Musk, who was accompanied by his three young children, described the meeting as an "honour" in response to Modi's post on X.

Also Read: Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS)

Their conversation covered a range of topics, including technology, innovation, and India's growing presence in the global electric vehicle and space sectors. As a strong advocate for expanding Tesla's operations in India, Musk likely discussed potential collaborations and investments in the country.

Prior to meeting Musk, PM Modi had a busy day of high-profile engagements. His first meeting was with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, focusing on Indo-US strategic cooperation, and attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Modi also met with Tulsi Gabbard, the newly appointed US Director of National Intelligence, at Blair House. Notably, Gabbard had been sworn in by President Trump just hours before the meeting.

PM Modi also had a meeting with the US President Donald Trump, which was initiated by a warm hug by the leaders. They spoke on several key sectors, including defence.

PM Modi's visit to the US marks his first since President Trump's re-election. The bilateral meeting with Trump is expected to further strengthen Indo-US ties and explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.
 

Also Read: India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'MEGA' partnership: Key takeaways from PM Modi's US visit aimed to 'Make India-America Great Again' ddr

'MEGA' partnership: Key takeaways from PM Modi's US visit aimed to 'Make India-America Great Again'

Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video shk

Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS) anr

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS)

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement dmn

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH) shk

Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Monaco Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country ATG

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Valentines Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for ATG

Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex shk

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon