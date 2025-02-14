Caught on camera: Russian drone strike hits Chernobyl shelter in Ukraine, causes explosion (WATCH)

A Russian drone struck Chernobyl’s protective shelter, damaging its concrete structure. Ukraine extinguished the fire, with Zelensky assuring stable radiation levels and ongoing monitoring. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.

A Russian drone reportedly carrying a high-explosive warhead struck the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine's Kyiv region overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday.

The attack caused structural damage and triggered a fire, which was later extinguished. However, both Zelenskyy and the UN atomic agency assured that radiation levels remain stable, with continuous monitoring in place.

A video footage has captured the moment a Russian attack drone, armed with a high-explosive warhead, struck the protective shelter over Chernobyl’s destroyed 4th reactor near Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

According to reports, the impact damaged the concrete structure, but Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the fire was extinguished. President Zelensky assured that radiation levels remained stable and were being closely monitored.

Initial assessments indicated structural damage to the shelter, though the full extent is still being evaluated.

