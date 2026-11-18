Aeta community members and students burned a Trump effigy in Quezon City ahead of his ASEAN visit, opposing a US tech hub they say will displace them.

Protesters shot flaming arrows into an effigy of US President Donald Trump at the University of the Philippines Diliman on Saturday, days before his arrival in Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit. The figure, labelled "Trumplunderer," carried the words "I love Pax Silica" and was set alight as students, farmers, environmental groups and members of the Aeta community looked on .

The demonstration was directed at Pax Silica, the US-led initiative launched in December 2025 to secure supply chains for artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals. Around 200 Aeta from Central Luzon travelled to the campus for a camp-out that served as the staging ground for what organisers called the Trump Out campaign .

The focus of their anger is a planned 1,618-hectare semiconductor hub in Capas, Tarlac, north of Manila, to be built inside New Clark City and administered by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. Human Rights Watch said in a report this week that the project will displace hundreds of Indigenous people and farmers, including the Aeta Hungey tribe in Sapang Kawayan, which has sought recognition of its ancestral domain since 1994 without receiving a title .

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Chieftain Petronila Capiz-Muñoz said BCDA officials told residents orally that they would be relocated by December to homes of about 30 square metres per family, three kilometres away and without access to the streams they use for water. "How do we give up our burial grounds, our church, our livelihood?" she said .

The former BCDA president, Joshua Bingcang, confirmed to media in September that 40 Aeta Hungey homes would be "pushed a little bit," affecting around 200 people. The Palace has said facilities will sit within a designated buildable zone and that affected residents will not be abandoned .

Gio Biglaen of the UP University Student Council said the future must not be built on stolen land and destroyed livelihoods. Jeoff Larua of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance said ancestral lands are not sacrifice zones for corporate expansion .

The San Francisco Declaration, signed on November 15 by the US, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the UAE and the UK, commits signatories to treat AI supply chain security as a shared endeavour and establishes five working groups covering policy, adoption, supply chains, safe harbours and resilience . Japan's foreign ministry lists 26 signatories to the broader Pax Silica Declaration, including the Philippines, the European Union, Germany, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan .

The ASEAN summit ran from November 15 to 17 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City .