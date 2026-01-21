A Danish lawmaker stunned the European Parliament by delivering a blunt message to the former US president, making it clear that Greenland is neither up for grabs nor open to negotiation.

As Donald Trump doubles down on his aggressive Greenland gambit, frustration in Europe has burst into the open — and gone viral. A Danish lawmaker stunned the European Parliament by delivering a blunt message to the former US president, making it clear that Greenland is neither up for grabs nor open to negotiation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During a heated debate at the European Union’s legislative body on Washington’s renewed interest in the Arctic territory, Danish MEP Anders Vistisen did not mince his words. Footage from the session shows the 38-year-old directly addressing Trump as tensions over Greenland continue to escalate.

"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale," he said.

Moments later, Vistisen escalated his rebuke, "Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f***k off."

The outburst immediately drew intervention from European Parliament Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta, who halted the speech and issued a warning over the use of profanity on the floor of the House.

"I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules," Stefanuta told him.

"We have clear rules about curse words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Following this, Vistisen continued the remainder of his address in Danish, bringing his message to a close amid visible tension in the chamber.

Trump’s Greenland Gambit

The explosive moment comes as Trump ramps up his pressure campaign over Greenland, reigniting controversy just days before his appearance at the World Economic Forum. The former US president has openly revived his push to acquire the autonomous Danish territory, framing it as a strategic necessity.

Trump has repeatedly argued that mineral-rich Greenland is critical for US and NATO security, particularly as melting Arctic ice opens new routes and resources, intensifying competition with Russia and China.

Trump has reportedly threatened tariffs of up to 25 per cent on eight European countries for backing Denmark’s stance, triggering warnings of retaliatory measures from European leaders and deepening transatlantic tensions.