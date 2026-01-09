US-Denmark tensions have escalated over Trump’s plan to acquire Greenland for Arctic security. Denmark’s PM Frederiksen warned that any US military action could end NATO.

Rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Denmark have thrust the Arctic territory of Greenland into the spotlight, as European leaders push back against President Donald Trump’s renewed drive to bring the island under American control. The dispute has triggered diplomatic alarm across NATO and raised fears of a historic rupture in the Western alliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the heart of the controversy is a Cold War-era military directive from 1952 that Denmark’s Defence Ministry confirmed remains in force. According to the rule, Danish soldiers are required to “immediately take up the fight without waiting for orders” if a foreign force invades Danish territory -- a policy that could see Danish troops “shoot first and ask questions later” if US forces attempt to seize Greenland by force.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been outspoken in her opposition to any US military action. She warned that “if the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops,” noting that such a move would spell the end of the alliance that has anchored Western security since World War II.

Trump’s interest in Greenland stems from what his administration describes as national security imperatives. White House officials have signalled that military options remain on the table, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that acquiring Greenland is a “national security priority” to deter rivals such as China and Russia in the Arctic. These remarks have intensified unease both in Europe and within parts of the US political establishment.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“We need Greenland from a national security situation. It’s so strategic… Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump told reporters.

European powers have rallied in support of Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland. Leaders from France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland issued a joint statement declaring that “Greenland belongs to its people” and that decisions about its future must involve both Greenland and Denmark.

Amid the diplomatic standoff, discussions are scheduled between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish and Greenlandic officials to seek a peaceful resolution. However, some voices within the US have warned that using military force without Congressional authorization could be unconstitutional.

Greenland’s strategic value -- for its location, mineral wealth, and military significance — only underscores the high stakes of the dispute. While Trump has emphasized the island’s importance to US defence, Danish and European leaders insist that any change in control must respect international law and the will of Greenland’s people.