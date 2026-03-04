UK PM Keir Starmer defends the 'special relationship' as one of action, countering Donald Trump's criticism. Trump called Starmer 'uncooperative' and 'no Winston Churchill' for his initial reluctance to join US strikes against Iran.

Starmer: 'Special relationship is in action'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday invoked UK's special friendship in action to respond to the latest round of criticism from US President Donald Trump. Starmer said that hanging to Trump's words was not a sign of the relationship in action. Addressing the UK Parliament Starmer said, "American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action. British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases. That is the special relationship in action. Sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe. That is the special relationship in action. Hanging on to President Trump's latest words is not the special relationship in action."

Justification for Iran stance

Keir Starmer further justified his action not to join the strike on Iran saying he had not seen a lawful basis for action and that remained his position "What I was not prepared to do on Saturday was for the UK to join a war unless there was a lawful basis and a visible thought-through plan and that remains my position," he told the British Parliament.

Trump calls Starmer 'no Winston Churchill'

On Tuesday, Donald Trump described the UK's stance on Iran "very, very uncooperative." Trump criticised Keir Starmer for "ruining relationships", saying he was no "Winston Churchill". Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said he was "not happy" with what he described as a lack of cooperation from London during the build-up to the strikes on Tehran.

The US President alleged that the UK had refused at first to allow American bombers to use Diego Garcia, the joint US-UK military base on the Chagos Islands, to launch operations. "This is not Winston Churchill we're dealing with," Trump said, drawing a comparison with Britain's wartime leader. "They ruin relationships. It's a shame," he added.

He further described the UK's stance as "very, very uncooperative" and termed the situation surrounding the island base as "shocking". However, the US President noted that Starmer relented late on Sunday night, eventually allowing American forces to use British bases to carry out the strikes.

Middle East conflict escalates

The conflict in the Middle East is now in Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.