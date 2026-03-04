Emirates Airlines suspended all scheduled Dubai flights until March 7 due to airspace closures amid the West Asia conflict. A limited schedule is operating for existing bookings. Air Arabia also announced temporary flight suspensions until March 9.

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights

Emirates Airlines on Wednesday announced that all scheduled flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended until March 7 due to ongoing airspace closures across the region amid the escalated West Asia conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement, the airline said it continues to operate a limited flight schedule and is prioritising customers with existing bookings on these flights, and passengers transiting through Dubai will only be accepted if their connecting flights are operating as scheduled. The airline urged customers not to travel to the airport unless they have been directly notified by Emirates or hold confirmed bookings for the limited operating flights. "Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the statement read. Passengers are encouraged to check email notifications for any changes or cancellations to their flights and visit emirat.es/travelupdates for the latest information.

Air Arabia Halts Operations

Earlier, Air Arabia stated that it has temporarily suspended its flights to and from the UAE until Monday, March 9, till 15:00 (UAE time). The airline said a limited number of flights are operating in coordination with relevant authorities and are subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers scheduled on operating flights will be notified directly, while others have been advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted by the airline.

Conflict Behind Airspace Closures

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its fifth day. Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)