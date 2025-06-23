The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday, joining Israel's bombing campaign and fuelling fears of a wider regional conflict.

"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," US President Donald Trump said after the strikes.

Here is a roundup of the key reactions:

Iran: ‘Everlasting consequences’

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US attacks as "outrageous" and said his country had a right to defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on social media, calling the attacks "lawless and criminal" behaviour.

Araghchi later said the United States and Israel crossed "a very big red line" with the attacks, and said he would head to Moscow later Sunday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Israel: ‘Change history’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump, saying the attacks would "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

"Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that the attacks demonstrated "America has been truly unsurpassed".

Restating his objectives as destroying Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, Netanyahu later told a press conference that "we are moving step by step towards achieving these goals, we are very, very close to completing them".

EU: ‘Step back’

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas called for de-escalation and a return to negotiations.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, adding that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that EU foreign ministers would discuss the situation on Monday.

Russia: 'Irresponsible' strikes

Russia "strongly condemned" the bombings, calling them "irresponsible" and a "gross violation of international law".

"A dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security," the Russian foreign ministry added.

Australia: Avert ‘full-scale war’

"The world has long agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to get a nuclear weapon and we support action to prevent that. That is what this is," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

At the same time, he stressed: "We don't want escalation and a full-scale war. We continue to call for dialogue and for diplomacy."

UN: ‘Dangerous escalation’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the strikes a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge".

"There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres said in a statement.

OIC: Dialogue and ‘peaceful means’

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation warned that the strikes could lead to "heightened tensions and threaten regional security, peace, and stability".

It called for "de-escalation and self-restraint, and for resorting to dialogue and returning to negotiations and peaceful means."

Britain: ‘Stability is priority’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Iran to "return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis".

"Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat," Starmer said on X, adding that "stability in the region is a priority".

France: 'Exercise restraint'

French President Emmanuel Macron called a meeting of the country's defence council, with his office saying he had spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Oman.

France is urging "all parties to exercise restraint to avoid any escalation that could lead to an extension of the conflict", Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted on X.

China: ‘Cease fire’

China's foreign ministry said it "strongly condemns" the US strikes, warning that they "escalate tensions in the Middle East".

"China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to cease fire as soon as possible," the ministry said.

North Korea: 'Violated UN charter'

North Korea condemned the US strikes, calling them a violation of the United Nations charter and blaming the tension in the Middle East on the "reckless valor of Israel".

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the US, which severely violated the UN Charter with respect for sovereignty," said a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry, according to a statement carried by the state news agency.

Saudi Arabia: ‘Exercise restraint’

Saudi Arabia expressed "great concern" after the strikes on its neighbour, the "sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran".

"The Kingdom underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions and avoid further escalation," the foreign ministry posted on X.

Pakistan: ‘Violate international law’

Pakistan, the only nuclear-armed Muslim country and a longtime Washington ally, said the US attacks "violate all norms of international law".

"We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region," Pakistan's foreign ministry said, adding that Iran had the "right to defend itself under the UN Charter".

Hamas: ‘Brutal aggression’

The Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the "blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," Hamas said, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to international peace and security".

Huthis: ‘Declaration of war’

Yemen's Huthi rebel government, which is backed by Iran, condemned the US attacks and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people.

"The Trump administration's reckless aggression... is a blatant declaration of war against the brotherly Iranian people. We declare our full support for the brotherly Iranian people," it said.