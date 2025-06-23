The US has called on the United Nations Security Council to urge Iran to end its effort to eradicate Israel, stop its effort to have nuclear weapons, stop targeting American citizens and interests and "negotiate peace in good faith."

The US has called on the United Nations Security Council to urge Iran to end its effort to eradicate Israel, stop its effort to have nuclear weapons, stop targeting American citizens and interests and "negotiate peace in good faith." While speaking at a UNSC meeting on Threats to International Peace and Security on Sunday, US Ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, defended US military action against nuclear facilities in Iran. She stated that the operation was launched to end a "longstanding but rapidly escalating source of global insecurity" and to help Israel in its right to self-defence per the UN Charter.

She said, “To fulfill its core mission of maintaining international peace and security, this Council must call upon the Iranian regime to end its 47-year effort to eradicate the State of Israel, to terminate its drive for nuclear weapons, to stop targeting American citizens and interests, and to negotiate peace in good faith for the prosperity and security of the Iranian people and all other States in the region.”

Speaking about the US military strikes targeting nuclear facilities in Iran, Shea said, “Last evening, US military strikes targeted nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan - to dismantle Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and stop the nuclear threat posed by the world's foremost state sponsor of terror. This operation sought to eliminate a longstanding but rapidly escalating source of global insecurity, and to aid our ally Israel in our inherent right of collective self-defence consistent with the UN Charter.”

"For 40 years, the Iranian government has called for 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' and posed a constant menace to the peace and security of its neighbours, the United States, and the entire world," she added.

She blamed Iran for targeting Israel with ballistic missiles and "terrorist proxies" and deaths in the Middle East. She accused the Iranian government and its "proxies" of killing numerous Americans, including American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Iran has attacked Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles and through terrorist proxies. For decades, Iran has been responsible for misery and countless deaths across the Middle East. Iran's government and its proxies have also killed numerous Americans, including American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan. In recent weeks, Iranian officials have intensified their hostile bluster and rhetoric. Iran has long obfuscated its nuclear weapons program and stonewalled good-faith efforts in recent negotiations," he said.

Dorothy Shea reiterated the US' call that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. She warned that any attack on Americans or American bases will be “met with devastating retaliation.”

"The time finally came for the United States, in the defence of its ally and in the defence of our citizens and interest, to act decisively. The Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon. Let us be clear: Iran should not escalate. As President Trump said, any Iranian attack - direct or indirect - against Americans or American bases will be met with devastating retaliation," she said.

She also highlighted concerns about Iran's non-compliance with nuclear safeguards as detailed in the recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.

"A Member State here today cast aspersions about hypocrisy and raised the forthcoming meeting on UN Security Council resolution 2231. In that regard, I would point out that the recent IAEA report on verification and monitoring of Iran's non-compliance with obligatory nuclear safeguards shows clearly that Iran has been continuing to accelerate its nuclear activities without any credible civilian justification," she said.

US launches Operation Midnight Hammer

The US launched Operation Midnight Hammer and conducted "precision strikes" at three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said Operation Midnight Hammer was designed to "severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure.

"Dan Caine said this while holding a Sunday press briefing at the Pentagon. "At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 two dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow," he said while addressing a press briefing on Sunday.

"As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation," he added.

He said the US military employed "several deception tactics," including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise. "As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface Air missile threats," he said.

"The strike package was supported by the US Strategic Command, US Transportation Command, US Cyber Command, US Space Command, US Space Force, and US European Command," he added.

Further, Caine stated that “at midnight Friday and Saturday morning, a large B-2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental United States. As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa.”

"The main strike package, comprised of seven B-2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications," he added.

Highlighting the capabilities of the US joint forces, he stated, "Throughout the 18-hour flight into the target area, the aircraft completed multiple in-flight refuellings. Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications. This type of integration is exactly what our joint force does better than anyone else in the world.