Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Curious case of missing F-35 stealth jet: Meme fest explodes as US military seeks public's help

    The F-35 was part of a training squadron under the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and search operations are primarily concentrated around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, situated between Charleston and Columbia, based on the last known location of the aircraft.

    Curious case of missing F-35 stealth jet: Meme fest explodes as US military seeks public's help AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    The US military has found itself facing online ridicule and disbelief after a military base in South Carolina issued an appeal to the public for assistance in locating a missing F-35 fighter jet.

    The incident in question involved an F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which was described as having been "involved in a mishap" by military officials based in Charleston, South Carolina, in a social media post.

    'Nostalgia and Inspiration': PM Modi's tribute to old Parliament building during special session

    According to the Joint Base Charleston officials, the pilot of the aircraft executed a safe ejection and was subsequently transported to a local medical facility in stable condition. In the wake of the incident, Joint Base Charleston began working closely with the Marine Corps air base in Beaufort, South Carolina, to launch search and recovery efforts for the missing fighter jet. As of now, emergency response teams are still in pursuit of the F-35.

    The F-35 was part of a training squadron under the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and search operations are primarily concentrated around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, situated between Charleston and Columbia, based on the last known location of the aircraft.

    Joint Base Charleston has called on the public to collaborate with military and civilian authorities as they continue their search efforts. An ongoing investigation is underway, while the pilot of a second F-35 jet reportedly returned safely to Joint Base Charleston.

    In a somewhat perplexing turn of events, the missing fighter jet has yet to be located, leaving many to question the circumstances surrounding its disappearance. This has prompted a flurry of online commentary, with individuals expressing their astonishment and skepticism at how such a high-tech military asset could seemingly vanish without a trace.

    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address

    Nancy Mace, a Republican Representative for a congressional district in South Carolina, voiced her incredulity on social media, pondering the absence of a tracking device and the decision to enlist public assistance in locating a sophisticated military aircraft.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google co founder Sergey Brin divorces wife over her alleged affair with Elon Musk Reports gcw

    Google co-founder Sergey Brin divorces wife over her alleged affair with Elon Musk: Reports

    From explosive drones to bulletproof vest, gifts North Korea's Kim Jong-un received in Russia

    From explosive drones to bulletproof vest, gifts North Korea's Kim Jong-un received in Russia

    UK hikes visa fee for visitors students will be effective from October 4 gcw

    UK hikes visa fee for visitors, students; will be effective from October 4

    China opens embassy in Afghanistan, and that spells troubles for India's interests

    China's new mission in Afghanistan spells troubles for India's interests

    Nobel Foundation to increase cash prize by nearly a million euros from this year; check details AVV

    Nobel Foundation to increase cash prize by nearly a million euros from this year; check details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Why 10 female students in Dandeli cut their hands in one similar manner? vkp

    Karnataka: Why 10 female students in Dandeli cut their hands in one similar manner?

    Railway reduces sleeper coaches on major trains in Kerala rkn

    Railway reduces sleeper coaches on major trains in Kerala

    Rose to Lotus Jasmine 7 flowers to offer Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 gcw eai

    Rose to Lotus: 7 flowers to offer Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Sonia Gandhi featured as 'Bharat Mata' on Telangana hoarding, BJP raps Congress

    Sonia Gandhi featured as 'Bharat Mata' on Telangana hoarding, BJP raps Congress (WATCH)

    Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre order rush gcw

    Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre-order rush?

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon