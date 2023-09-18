Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nostalgia and Inspiration': PM Modi's tribute to old Parliament building during special session

    The special session commenced with the national anthem, and as members gathered to conduct business in the Lok Sabha, a brief commotion arose when the microphones of the Opposition members were turned off.

    Parliament special session: PM Modi kicks off discussion in Lok Sabha on day 1
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    On the first day of the special parliamentary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 18) addressed the House, emphasizing the historical significance of the old Parliament building. He expressed that this iconic structure has been a source of inspiration for generations and should be remembered for the moments it has witnessed before the shift to new premises.

    Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi said, "All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House."

    Short session but 'historic' in scope, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Special Session

    "It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi also acknowledged that the decision to construct the building was made during foreign rule but emphasized that the labor, dedication, and financial resources invested in its construction were contributions from fellow countrymen.

    Despite the impending move to a new facility, PM Modi expressed his belief that the old building would continue to serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

    In his address, the Prime Minister also extended congratulations to the nation's scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, showcasing India's continued advancements in space exploration. Furthermore, he underscored the collective achievement of the G20, emphasizing that it was not the success of any individual but rather the entire country.

    'Yamraj' waiting for you: UP CM Yogi Adityanath sends chilling warning to those harassing women

    PM Modi highlighted India's presidency's significant accomplishment, the official inclusion of the African Union in the G20, reinforcing the nation's commitment to international collaboration and diplomacy.

    The special session commenced with the national anthem, and as members gathered to conduct business in the Lok Sabha, a brief commotion arose when the microphones of the Opposition members were turned off. This issue was quickly attributed to a technical glitch, and Speaker Om Birla offered an apology for the inconvenience caused.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
