    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address

    During his speech, PM Modi also celebrated the recent achievement of Chandrayaan 3's successful lunar landing, underscoring that this accomplishment not only brought pride to India but also garnered global recognition.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    In a significant address to the Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the success of the G20 Summit to the entire nation. He stressed that this achievement should be seen as a collective success belonging to all 140 crore citizens of India and not confined to an individual or a political party.

    PM Modi highlighted how India's influence played a pivotal role in achieving a consensus on the G20 declaration, emphasizing the country's power on the global stage.

    'Nostalgia and Inspiration': PM Modi's tribute to old Parliament building during special session

    During his speech, PM Modi also celebrated the recent achievement of Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing, underscoring that this accomplishment not only brought pride to India but also garnered global recognition. He emphasized the unity and collaborative efforts of Indians over the 75-year history of the Parliament as the driving force behind such accomplishments.

    While acknowledging that the decision to construct the Parliament building was made during the period of foreign rule, PM Modi emphasized that the labor, dedication, and financial resources invested in its construction were contributions from fellow countrymen. He highlighted the rich heritage of India's parliamentary history.

    The special session of Parliament began with the customary rendition of the national anthem. However, a brief commotion arose as the microphones of Opposition members were unexpectedly turned off. Speaker Om Birla promptly addressed the issue, attributing it to a technical glitch, and offered an apology for any inconvenience caused during the session.

     

    Short session but 'historic' in scope, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Special Session

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
