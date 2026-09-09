A bizarre viral video appears to show a crocodile boarding a passenger plane at an airport for a peaceful vacation. Despite its realistic appearance, the clip is AI-generated, highlighting how convincing artificial intelligence videos can look.

A bizarre video showing a crocodile seemingly boarding a passenger plane has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers wondering whether the unusual scene is real or AI-generated. The clip shows a highly realistic CGI crocodile moving through an airport and appearing to board an aircraft like an ordinary passenger. The animal is humorously portrayed as heading off on a peaceful vacation, turning the bizarre scenario into an amusing internet moment.

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Despite its realistic appearance, the video is AI-generated and does not show a real crocodile travelling on a passenger flight. The lifelike visuals have nevertheless made the clip convincing enough to leave some social media users questioning its authenticity. The video has attracted attention for its unusual premise and realistic computer-generated imagery. From the airport setting to the crocodile’s movements, the clip is designed to resemble real footage, adding to the humour and surprise.

AI-generated videos featuring animals in impossible or unusual situations have become increasingly popular online, often blurring the line between reality and fiction. Such clips can quickly gain traction when viewers initially mistake them for genuine footage. The crocodile video appears to be another example of how AI-generated content can create highly realistic yet entirely fictional scenarios for entertainment.

Note: Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims made in connection with it. The content is published for informational purposes, and Asianet Newsable is not responsible for the accuracy of claims made by third parties.