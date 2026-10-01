The defence did not dispute Pike's responsibility for Slemmer's death. Instead, her lawyers argued that circumstances surrounding Pike's childhood, development and mental health should have been given greater weight when determining whether she should be executed.

In a 226-page clemency petition, her lawyers documented a history of childhood neglect, violence and sexual abuse. They cited sexual assaults she experienced as a child and teenager, including rapes at ages 11 and 17. They also pointed to diagnoses of bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder made while she was in prison.

The petition also cited evidence that Pike's mother drank heavily during pregnancy. Her lawyers argued that prenatal alcohol exposure contributed to impaired brain development and reduced impulse control. These claims formed part of the request to replace the death sentence with life imprisonment without parole.

The Sixth Circuit's last-minute stay on September 30 was connected to questions about whether Pike's history of sexual abuse had been adequately considered. The court said more time was needed to consider the issues raised by her lawyers. The Supreme Court subsequently cleared the way for the execution. The Supreme Court docket shows that Pike's earlier application for a stay was denied on September 29.

Why was the execution historically significant?

Pike would have been the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than 200 years. She also would have been the only person executed by Tennessee in the modern death penalty era for a crime committed at age 18, 19 or 20, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Christa Pike spent 30 years on death row for the 1995 torture killing of her classmate, whose skull she kept as a souvenir. Tennessee executed her Wednesday. Multiple doses of lethal injection were administered over more than one hour. pic.twitter.com/HgPhVsGOvW — Break Away News ⭐️🇺🇸 (@BreakAway_Show) October 1, 2026

Executions of women are rare in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center records 18 women among the 1,683 people executed in the country since the Supreme Court allowed capital punishment to resume in 1976.