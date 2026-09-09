A video circulating online appears to show a young girl making an offensive gesture towards a Muslim mother holding her baby. The clip, labelled “Madrid 2026”, has sparked reactions, though the identities, location and context remain unverified.

A video circulating widely on social media shows a young girl allegedly making an offensive hand gesture towards a Muslim mother who is holding her baby. The footage also appears to show the girl extending her hand towards the infant in a motion that some viewers have interpreted as an attempt to hit the child. The clip has been shared widely online and is labelled “Madrid 2026” in several posts. Social media users sharing the footage have described the girl as “Zionist”. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

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The girl’s identity, political views, the exact location where the incident was filmed, the date of the recording and the circumstances surrounding the encounter remain unclear. It is also not independently established what happened immediately before or after the moment captured in the video. The footage has drawn strong reactions online, with viewers condemning what they perceive as threatening or offensive behaviour towards the mother and her child. Others have called for caution in interpreting the clip without knowing its full context.

As the video continues to circulate, the lack of independently verified information surrounding the recording makes it difficult to establish the identities of those involved or determine the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Social media users have been urged to avoid treating unverified claims accompanying the footage as established facts.