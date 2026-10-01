Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is recovering after being stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight. He is hailed as a hero for saving 174 lives by unlocking the cockpit, allowing intervention and facilitating an emergency landing.

Heroic Indian Pilot Recovering After Foiling Mid-Air Cockpit Attack

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot operating flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is out of danger and recovering as he remains under advanced medical supervision following stab wounds during a violent mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot. The health update of the pilot, whose heroic act saved the lives of 174 passengers and foiled his co-pilot's attempt to seize control of the plane, was provided by the Indian Embassy in the UAE, following Ambassador Deepak Mittal's visit to the pilot in the hospital.

Indian Envoy Confirms Pilot's Well-being

The Embassy, in a post on X, updated that the pilot is in "good health," adding that the Indian authorities remain in touch with the local authorities for Captain Machchhar's treatment and well-being. "Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well. The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being," the post read.

Expressing satisfaction over Captain Machchhar's well-being and speedy recovery, the Indian envoy thanked the Emirati government for their support and medical care to the Indian national. "Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended," Ambassador Deepak Mittal wrote on X. Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended. https://t.co/1cnI8phq16 — Deepak Mittal (@d_mittal73) October 1, 2026

Noting the Indian envoy's visit to the hospital, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "Ambassador @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital." Ambassador @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. https://t.co/kwjyZtbjm6 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2026

Details of the Attack and Emergency Landing

Despite being gravely injured, the seasoned aviator Captain Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door while fighting for his life after his co-pilot stabbed him, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, disarm the attacker, and safely land the aircraft at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 lives on board.

The attack unfolded en route to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737. Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Machchhar ensured crew access to the flight deck before deteriorating health necessitated an emergency diversion to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Following initial stabilisation at a local hospital, arrangements were made to airlift him to Abu Dhabi for further specialised treatment.

Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience to the cockpit, with nearly 9,750 total flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft and previously served 11 years as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet.

Investigation Reveals Co-Pilot's Radical Motives

While his valour is gaining global appreciation, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar on board the flydubai flight had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination.

Speaking to Fox News, the Israeli PM said that the Pilot was currently being interrogated. Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation. "The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Netanyahu further revealed that, from the initial investigation, it appeared that the Co-pilot was suicidal and was attempting to crash the plane. "They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu told Fox and Friends.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian authorities are conducting a preliminary investigation into the Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash a flydubai flight. The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reported that following the conclusion of the Saudi inquiry, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a secondary investigation. According to the official, Israeli authorities anticipate that the UAE's investigation will yield more significant findings regarding the incident. (ANI)