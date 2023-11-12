Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

Matan Meir, a 38-year-old Sergeant Major General and member of the production crew for the Israeli TV series "Fauda," lost his life during the conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Meir, also an IDF Reservist, was listed among the soldiers who died in the line of duty. Meir fell in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft near a mosque in Beit Hanoun.

Matan Meir, a 38-year-old Sergeant Major General (Reservist) from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and a member of the production crew for the popular Israeli TV series "Fauda," tragically lost his life during the conflict against the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Jerusalem Post reported that Meir, hailing from Odem and serving in Battalion 697 of Brigade 551, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip alongside three other soldiers. He was killed in a blast in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft near a mosque in Beit Hanoun.

Matan Meir had played a vital role in all four seasons of "Fauda," where he was responsible for overseeing the vehicles used in the series, among other duties. His untimely death prompted a heartfelt response from the Fauda cast, expressing profound grief and sorrow. They highlighted his essential contribution to the team, acknowledging him as a cherished member of the Fauda family.

In a post on social media, the Fauda cast, formerly on Twitter, shared their devastation over Matan Meir's death and extended condolences to his family and friends, wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

Matan Meir, who served in the 697th Battalion of the IDF's 551st Brigade, had also contributed to the production of other television shows, including "The Cops," showcasing his diverse talents beyond his involvement in "Fauda."

Lior Raz, the star of the series, paid tribute to Meir, describing him as a man with a heart of gold, characterized by kindness and generosity. Raz expressed deep affection for Meir, highlighting his unwavering availability and dedication, emphasizing that Matan Meir's memory would be a blessing.

Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza following a rocket attack on October 7 that resulted in the death of over 1,400 people. The Hamas-controlled government in Gaza has reported that more than 10,000 Palestinians, including children, have lost their lives due to Israel's sustained bombardment.