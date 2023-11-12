Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Matan Meir, a 38-year-old Sergeant Major General and member of the production crew for the Israeli TV series "Fauda," lost his life during the conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Meir, also an IDF Reservist, was listed among the soldiers who died in the line of duty. Meir fell in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft near a mosque in Beit Hanoun.

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Matan Meir, a 38-year-old Sergeant Major General (Reservist) from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and a member of the production crew for the popular Israeli TV series "Fauda," tragically lost his life during the conflict against the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Jerusalem Post reported that Meir, hailing from Odem and serving in Battalion 697 of Brigade 551, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip alongside three other soldiers. He was killed in a blast in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft near a mosque in Beit Hanoun.

    Matan Meir had played a vital role in all four seasons of "Fauda," where he was responsible for overseeing the vehicles used in the series, among other duties. His untimely death prompted a heartfelt response from the Fauda cast, expressing profound grief and sorrow. They highlighted his essential contribution to the team, acknowledging him as a cherished member of the Fauda family.

    In a post on social media, the Fauda cast, formerly on Twitter, shared their devastation over Matan Meir's death and extended condolences to his family and friends, wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

    Matan Meir, who served in the 697th Battalion of the IDF's 551st Brigade, had also contributed to the production of other television shows, including "The Cops," showcasing his diverse talents beyond his involvement in "Fauda."

    Lior Raz, the star of the series, paid tribute to Meir, describing him as a man with a heart of gold, characterized by kindness and generosity. Raz expressed deep affection for Meir, highlighting his unwavering availability and dedication, emphasizing that Matan Meir's memory would be a blessing.

    Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza following a rocket attack on October 7 that resulted in the death of over 1,400 people. The Hamas-controlled government in Gaza has reported that more than 10,000 Palestinians, including children, have lost their lives due to Israel's sustained bombardment.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: Canadian PM Trudeau targets India says New Delhi must collaborate in investigation

    'If larger nations violate international law...' Canadian PM Trudeau targets India again over Nijjar killing

    Signalling a new era! How Mika, world's 1st humanoid robot CEO, could reshape future of business leadership snt

    Signalling a new era! How Mika, world's 1st humanoid robot CEO, could reshape future of business leadership

    Designate Israel Army as 'terrorist organisation': Iran to Muslim nations snt

    Designate Israel Army as 'terrorist organisation': Iran to Muslim nations

    Crisis in Bangladesh: 150 garment factories shut 'indefinitely', 11,000 workers left in limbo AJR

    Crisis in Bangladesh: 150 garment factories shut 'indefinitely', 11,000 workers left in limbo

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH) AJR

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Apple Vision Pro spatial video capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro with new software update gcw

    Apple Vision Pro spatial video capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro with new software update

    Lal Salaam teaser OUT: Rajnikanth to have stellar cameo in Aishwarya Rajnikanth directorial ATG

    Lal Salaam teaser OUT: Rajnikanth to have stellar cameo in Aishwarya Rajnikanth directorial

    football Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim osf

    Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim

    cricket Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH) osf

    Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi celebrates 'festival of lights' with forces at Lepcha near China border

    'Diwali is where troops are...' PM Modi celebrates festival of lights with forces near China border (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon