Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Shanghai-based hotpot giant Haidilao has found itself at the center of a controversy after a shocking video surfaced online, showing two teenage boys urinating in their soup while dining at one of its outlets. The company has since admitted to the incident and announced compensation for approximately 4,000 customers who may have consumed the tainted soup.

Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera

The viral video, allegedly filmed on February 24, shows two 17-year-old boys urinating into each other's soup while inside a private dining room at a Haidilao restaurant in Shanghai. The footage was later shared on social media, sparking outrage and concerns over food safety. The restaurant management discovered the issue four days after the incident but faced challenges in determining the exact time and location, leading to a delay in their response.

Haidilao Takes Responsibility, Offers Compensation

In a statement released recently, Haidilao acknowledged the incident and attributed the lapse to the negligence of their staff. The company extended an apology to affected customers and assured the public that it would take full responsibility. Haidilao has pledged to refund 4,109 customers who dined at the outlet on the day of the incident, although the exact compensation amount has not been disclosed.

The company further announced plans to strengthen security measures and tighten monitoring protocols within its restaurants to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also read: The Maritime Chessboard: India and China's Strategic Dance in the Indian Ocean

Legal Action Initiated

Shanghai police have identified the two teenagers involved and registered a case against them. The legal consequences they may face remain unclear, but authorities are investigating the matter to determine appropriate actions.

Concerns Over Public Health and Food Safety

The disturbing nature of the incident has raised serious concerns about food hygiene and safety standards. Many customers are now questioning the possible health risks for those who unknowingly consumed the contaminated soup. Experts suggest that the restaurant could face further scrutiny from food safety authorities.

Latest Videos