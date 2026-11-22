The COP31 climate summit in Antalya concluded without a consensus after talks collapsed over fossil fuel disagreements. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep disappointment, calling it a significant setback for global climate action.

COP31 Climate Talks Collapse in Antalya Over Fossil Fuel Disagreements

Antalya [Turkiye], November 22 (ANI): The two-week-long 31st Conference of Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) ended after talks collapsed as parties could not reach a consensus. According to CNN, the breaking point was over the very cause of climate change itself: fossil fuels. The outlet added that COP31, which extended deep into overtime at the weekend, now holds the dubious distinction “of being the longest COP in history and the first major breakdown since COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009”.

“I'm deeply disappointed that #COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres posted on X. He added that he shared the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands. “But this setback does not change the facts. There may be no consensus in the negotiating room, but there is no ambiguity in the science. The take-home message from COP31 is clear: The world must do much more to confront the climate crisis. And it must do it now,” Murat Kurum, Turkiye’s minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change and COP31 president, also posted on the ending. “As the Presidency, we have worked with a focus on results from day one. Getting hung up on a single word and stalling the process means dashing the hopes of people expecting good news from us. A system that cannot make decisions benefits no one. If we are talking about sincerity, we must all act accordingly and work together toward our shared goals,” he wrote Laurence Tubiana, Head of the European Climate Foundation, posted on X that “For countries already suffering severe climate damage - and everyone facing the terrible realities of overshoot - this is a missed opportunity to signal determination to act.” Meanwhile, Climate Action Network (CAN), a network of 2,000 civil society groups in over 140 countries, together fighting the climate crisis, noted its disappointment about the complete collapse in talks. “COP31 closes against a backdrop of escalating climate devastation, genocide, war and deepening inequality. Governments had a chance to show that international cooperation can still deliver for people. Instead, the world’s wealthiest countries spent two weeks dismantling the very commitments that offered some hope of protection,” said CAN in a statement. “Developed countries, led by the European Union, stood in the way on every major negotiating track. The Implementation COP became a battle to defend commitments governments had already made. Meanwhile, the Turkish and Australian presidencies failed to take their responsibilities seriously or provide the leadership needed," the statement said. "They pursued vanity projects, neglected their duty to steer the negotiations towards meaningful outcomes and allowed corporate interests to hijack the talks. Their sprawling cover decision, announced at the Pre-COP and introduced in the first week, diverted political attention from the core negotiations while opening the door to carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal,” the statement added. (ANI)