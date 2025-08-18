A Condor Airlines Boeing 757 caught fire mid-air after takeoff from Corfu, forcing an emergency landing in Brindisi, Italy. All 273 people survived, though many passengers described it as a terrifying near-death experience.

A Condor Airlines Boeing 757-300 flight from Corfu to Düsseldorf turned into a nightmare for passengers when its right engine caught fire shortly after takeoff. The plane was carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members. According to Greek media, the fire broke out at about 1,500 feet. Witnesses on Corfu island reported hearing a loud bang, describing it as similar to an explosion. Some even filmed sparks and flames shooting from the engine.

Passengers onboard recalled loud noises, a sudden power loss and seeing fire outside the window. Many admitted they feared for their lives. “I had already sent farewell messages, I thought it was the end,” one traveler told reporters.

Pilot diverts to Italy

The flight crew immediately shut down the affected engine to prevent further damage. Although the plane was initially expected to return to Corfu, the pilot decided to continue on one engine and diverted to Brindisi, Italy. The aircraft climbed to around 8,000 feet before heading northwest. Emergency services at Brindisi airport were on standby as the plane landed safely. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Due to a shortage of hotel rooms, many passengers had to spend the night at Brindisi airport. Condor later sent another aircraft to take travelers to Düsseldorf.

Airline statement as many raise concerns over Boeing engines

Condor Airways said in a statement, “We apologise for any inconvenience, but passenger safety is our top priority at any given time.” German broadcaster RTL reported that the flight could not continue to Düsseldorf on a single engine, leading to the diversion. Many on social media expressed shock and concern over the incident with several users highlighting the fact that it was a Boeing plane.

