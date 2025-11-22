PM Modi met Naspers chairman Koos Bekker in Johannesburg, discussing AI and tech. Bekker praised Modi's knowledge, while Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi announced plans to double the company's Rs 80,000 crore investment in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Koos Bekker, chairman of the media and technology conglomerate Naspers, on Friday (local time), during his visit to Johannesburg, South Africa. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and expanding investment partnerships between India and the company.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Naspers Chairman Koos Bekker praised PM Modi's depth of knowledge, especially on emerging technologies. Bekker said he was particularly impressed by the Prime Minister's detailed understanding of AI and its potential impact on global economic landscapes. "What surprises me about Prime Minister Modi is how well-informed he is. We were talking about Artificial Intelligence and its potential impact on the economy and he's really well informed...In February, there's going to be a big AI conference and we also discussed with him the investments we make in India," Bekker told ANI.

Naspers to Double India Investment

Naspers Group CEO Fabricio Bloisi, who also attended the meeting, highlighted the company's strong and long-term commitment to India. He noted that Naspers has already invested Rs 80,000 crore in the country and plans to double this investment in the coming years. Bloisi expressed optimism about India's rapidly growing technology ecosystem and called his interaction with PM Modi "amazing."

He further praised India's global leadership in digital innovation under Modi's guidance, adding that both Naspers and Prosus aim not only to learn from India's digital progress but also to contribute by supporting startup ideas and helping position the country as a global benchmark in AI. "Over the last few years we invested Rs 80,000 crore in India and our intention is to double these investments. We are very excited about the potential of growth in India technology and meeting with the Prime Minister was amazing because under his leadership, the use of technology in India has been a reference for the world and we think that Naspers and Prosus can learn from India but also contribute to investing in startup ideas to make India a benchmark in AI globally...We want to invest and develop together with India. We discussed with the Prime Minister many areas to keep investing in new technologies and AI and I'm confident we are going to keep succeeding in our investments in India", Fabricio Bloisi told ANI.

Modi's Other Engagements in Johannesburg

During his engagements in Johannesburg, PM Modi also interacted with Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs and leaders of key community organisations, acknowledging their contributions to strengthening socio-economic and cultural linkages.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both leaders reviewed the progress in India-Australia relations and expressed satisfaction over the deepening strategic partnership, which marks its fifth year in 2025. Discussions focused on defence and security, nuclear energy, trade, education and cultural exchanges.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a very good meeting with PM Albanese of Australia. This year, the strategic partnership between our nations completes 5 years and these years have witnessed transformative outcomes that have deepened our cooperation. During our talks today, emphasised three key sectors, defence and security, nuclear energy and trade, where there is immense potential for ties to grow further. The other sectors discussed included education, cultural exchanges and more."

Prime Minister Modi is currently in South Africa from November 21 to 23 to participate in the G20 Summit 2025. (ANI)