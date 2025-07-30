A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 was evacuated via emergency slides at Antalya Airport after smoke was detected from the landing gear. All passengers were safely evacuated without injuries. A faulty hydraulic pipe is suspected as the cause.

Antalya: Passengers aboard a Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 evacuated via emergency slides at Antalya Airport on Tuesday after smoke was seen coming from the landing gear shortly after arrival from Istanbul. Airport emergency teams recommended an immediate evacuation as a precaution, and all passengers and crew exited safely with no injuries reported.

Smoke From Landing Gear Prompts Precautionary Evacuation

The wide‑body jet was taxiing when smoke was noticed near the main gear. Following guidance from on‑site responders, the flight crew initiated an emergency slide deployment to expedite evacuation. The airline did not immediately disclose the total number of passengers and crew.

Scroll to load tweet…

Preliminary Finding: Suspected Hydraulic Pipe Fault

Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun said an initial assessment points to a faulty hydraulic pipe as the likely source of the smoke. The aircraft has been taken out of service for a detailed technical evaluation to determine the root cause and any required corrective maintenance.

Rapid Coordination Between Tower And ARFF Units

According to Enes Çakmak of Turkey’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority, an air traffic controller first spotted the smoke and alerted the cockpit. Control tower and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) teams coordinated swiftly, reaching the aircraft within moments. Footage shared on social media shows responders cooling the landing gear and the aircraft later being towed for inspection.

Scroll to load tweet…

Aircraft Undergoing Technical Assessment

Maintenance crews are conducting a comprehensive inspection of the landing gear assembly and hydraulic systems. The airline said safety remains the top priority and that further information will be provided once engineering teams complete their analysis.

Recent Gear‑Related Incident Noted

The event follows a separate recent case involving another carrier in which an aircraft experienced a landing‑gear‑related fire. Authorities and industry experts stress that while such incidents are uncommon, evacuation procedures and airport emergency readiness are designed to minimise risk and prevent injuries.