Air India on Wednesday announced the successful completion of precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) across its fleet of Boeing 787-8 aircraft. According to a communication sent to pilots, no issues were found during the checks.

"Over the weekend, our Engineering team initiated precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all our Boeing 787 aircraft. The inspections have been completed, and no issues were found," the airline informed its flight crew.

The inspections were conducted in compliance with a directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, July 14.

Air India Finds "No Issues" With Fuel Control Switches On Boeing 787 Planes

Air India further confirmed that all of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft have also undergone Throttle Control Module (TCM) replacements as part of Boeing's prescribed maintenance schedule. The Fuel Control Switch is an integrated part of the TCM.

In its message to pilots, the airline emphasised the importance of ongoing vigilance, urging crew members to report any anomalies through the existing Technical Log process or via the Coruson safety reporting tool.

"Please continue to remain vigilant and report any defect in the Technical Log, as per the existing reporting process. The Coruson tool is also available, should there be any concerns identified during operations," the communication added.

Air India also extended its appreciation to its flight and engineering teams for their continued commitment to operational safety, stating, “Once again, thank you for your professionalism and commitment to safety.”